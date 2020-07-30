Coronavirus in Pune: With new 1,308 cases, COVID-19 tally of PMC reaches 51,738

As per the latest update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the city has registered 1,308 cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 51,738 so far.

However, 2,543 patients were also discharged from hospitals in the city.

As per the update given by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 17,861 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the city. The total number of tests conducted in the city reached 261,000 and 5,919 tests were conducted on Wednesday.