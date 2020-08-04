Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,998 new COVID-19 cases, tally jumps to 92,880; death toll at 2,129

Pune district reported 1,998 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 92,880 on Monday, while 45 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 2,129 with 45 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district, he said.

Also, 1,822 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district following recovery, the official said.

"Of the 1,998 cases, 781 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which now has 58,304 cases. With 748 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stands at 23,682," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 10,894, the official added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while 266 deaths, including 46 in Mumbai, took the fatality count to 15,842, state health department said.

The state also saw the discharge of 10,221 patients in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,87,030, an official said.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,018 active cases.

A total of 22,98,723 people have been tested so far for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 427 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra. 52 such patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 9,25,269 people are home quarantined while 37,944 people remain admitted in institutional facilities, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,50,196, deaths 15,842, recoveries 2,87,030, active cases 1,47,018 and people tested so far 22,98,723.