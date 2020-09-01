Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,933 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 1,70,314; death toll at 4,134

Pune district reported 1,933 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,70,314 on Monday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 4,134 with 73 more succumbing to the infection during the same period.

Also, 1,384 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

"Of the 1,933 cases, 876 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 95,373.

With 593 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stands at 49,330," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 25,611, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,92,541 on Monday with the addition of 11,852 new cases, while 184 patients succumbed to the infection, 32 of them in Mumbai, the health department said.

With the 184 new deaths reported on Monday, the state's fatality count rose to 24,583, it said.

A total of 11,158 patients were also discharged, which took the number of recovered persons to 5,73,559 so far, the department said.

The recovery rate in the state is 72.37 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.1 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 13,55,330 people are in home quarantine and 35,722 in institutional quarantine.

There are 1,94,056 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 41,38,929 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 7,92,541; new cases 11,852; deaths: 24,583; discharged 5,73,559; active cases: 1,94,056; people tested so far: 41,38,929.