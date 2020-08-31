Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,658 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 94,497; death toll reaches 2,267

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,658 in the last 24 hours to 94,497 on Sunday.
With 35 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,267, he said.
A total of 1,502 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,544 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 76,686 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 5,713 tests conducted on Sunday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,45,759, Mohol said.
Meanwhile, Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,856 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 1,68,381, a health official said on Sunday.
With 73 deaths, the toll rose to 4,061 in the district.
"Of the 3,856 cases, the highest 1,658 were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 94,497 patients. The count of infections in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Cantonment Board and other rural areas reached 48,773 and 25,147, respectively," the official said.
(With inputs from PTI)
