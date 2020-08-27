Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's recovery rate crosses 80 percent

The recovery rate of the Pune Municipal Corporation area has crossed 80 percent. As of now, the 70,269 people have recovered from the disease within the PMC area.

Currently, the recovery rate of the city is at 80.48 percent.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,617 in the last 24 hours to 87,317 on Wednesday.

Check out the data issued by PMC here: