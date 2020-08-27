Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's recovery rate crosses 80 percent

The recovery rate of the Pune Municipal Corporation area has crossed 80 percent. As of now, the 70,269 people have recovered from the disease within the PMC area.
Currently, the recovery rate of the city is at 80.48 percent.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,617 in the last 24 hours to 87,317 on Wednesday.
Check out the data issued by PMC here:
With 31 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,108, he said.
A total of 1,369 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,940 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 70,269 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,164 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,20,058, Mohol said.
Here's the ward wise data of PMC:
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 3,244 new coronavirus cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1,53,141, a health official said on Wednesday.
The death toll reached 3,804 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection, he added.
"Of the 3,244 cases, 1,617 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 87,317 cases so far.
"However, 1,369 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," he said.
"With 1,031 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the case count there is 44,405," the official added.
(With inputs from PTI)
