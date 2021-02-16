Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 309, one fatality recorded on February 16

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,663 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, continuing the trend of increase in cases in the last few days, a health official said.

It also recorded 39 new fatalities.

The caseload in the state reached 20,71,306 while the death toll rose to 51,591, said a health official.

Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on daily basis. On Sunday, it recorded 4,092 cases, highest single-day spike in more than a month, The number of districts showing rise in active COVID- 19 patients has increased in the last few days, the government data showed.

The state has carried out 1,53,96,444 coronavirus tests so far with 37,418 tests carried out on Tuesday.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,71,306, new cases: 3,663, death toll: 51,591, discharged: 19,81,408, active cases: 37,125, people tested so far: 1,53,96,444.