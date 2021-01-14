Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 259, three fatalities recorded on January 14

Pune reported 259 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,82,448 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,693 with three new fatalities.
A total of 380 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,601.
As of now, 1,74,154 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,81,623 on Thursday as it recorded 3,579 new infections, a state health official said.
The state also reported 70 deaths during the day, taking the overall death toll to 50,291, he said.
As many as 3,309 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,77,588.
There are now 52,558 active cases in Maharashtra.
Mumbai city reported 607 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 3,01,081, while its death toll rose to 11,221 with nine new fatalities.
With 61,104 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 1,36,23,298.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,81,623, new cases: 3,579, death toll: 50,291, discharged: 18,77,588, active cases: 52,558, people tested so far: 1,36,23,298.
