Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 217, PCMC records 125 cases

Pune reported 217 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,63,836 on Wednesday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,360 with 8 new fatalities. A total of 380 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,611. As of now, 1,54,865 people were discharged/ recovered. On Wednesday, 2,676 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,61,399.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 125 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 11, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,911. With one death reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,552. On Wednesday, 1,745 tests were conducted taking the total count to 4,24,028.