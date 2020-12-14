Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 196, five fatalities recorded on Dec 14

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,83,365 with the addition of 2,949 fresh cases on Monday, while more than 4,600 patients recovered from the infection, the health department said.

With 60 new deaths being reported during the day, the state's fatality count increased to 48,269, it said in a statement here.

A total of 4,610 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 17,61,615 so far, the department said.

The recovery rate in the state is 93.54 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.56 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 5,04,406 people are in home quarantine and 4,335 are in institutional quarantine.

There are 72,383 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 1,17,48,362 people have been tested across the state so far, the statement said.

