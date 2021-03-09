Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1086, six fatalities recorded on March 9

Pune reported 1,086 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,10,161 on Tuesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,903 with six new fatalities.

A total of 795 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 1,98,246.

As of now, there are 7,020 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 2,112 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Pune district rose to 4,22,989 on Tuesday, a health official said.

Apart from this, 14 persons died of the infection, raising the toll in the district to 9,330, the official said.

Of the 2,112 new cases, 1,086 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, while 635 were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, he said.

As many as 795 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

Besides, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases which took the caseload to 22,38,398, while 56 fatalities pushed up the death count to 52,556, said a health official.

On the other hand, 12,182 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,89,294, he added.

There are 95,322 active cases in the state now.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,38,398, New cases: 9,927, Death toll: 52,556, Discharged: 20,89,294, Active cases: 95,332, People tested so far: 1,70,22,315.