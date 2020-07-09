Coronavirus in Pune: Gram Panchayats in Hinjewadi and surrounding villages announce lockdown from today; IT firms won't be affected

Pune: Gram Panchayats in Hinjewadi and the surrounding villages of Maan, Marunji, Jambhe and Nerhe have announced a week-long lockdown from today (Thursday, June 9) due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, it has been clarified that essential services and IT firms won't be exempted from the lockdown, reported The Times of India.

"Five positive cases were found in Hinjewadi on Tuesday which prompted the gram panchayat to announce a lockdown," said Tulshiram Raikar, village development officer, Hinjewadi gram panchayat.

Bharat Patil, village development officer, Maan gram panchayat, said, "We currently have 7 active cases. In view of the rising cases, the gram panchayat has announced a lockdown. Milk will be delivered between 8am and 10am daily, while only medical stores and hospitals will remain functional through the day."

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 1,618 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - highest single-day spike - taking the count to 32,596 on Wednesday, while 25 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said.

The death toll reached 944 with 25 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.

Also, 587 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district, the official said.

"Of the 1,618 cases, 1,083 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the total count rose to 23,945. With 301 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count now stands at 5,709," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,940, the official added.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, 290 fresh cases were registered on Wednesday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,493. The death toll in the twin-city was 77.

(With PTI inputs)