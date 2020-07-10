Coronavirus in Pune: Every ward in the city has COVID-19; cases cross 25,000

All the 42 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been affected with COVID-19, with all of them reporting over 100 cases. Four wards have over 1,000 cases, reported The Indian Express.
The four worst-hit wards are Tadiwala Road-Sassoon hospital (1,459 cases), Navi Peth-Parvati (1,347), Koregaon Park-Ghorpadi (1,255) and Yerawada (1,027), the report added.
Here is the ward-wise active and discharged cases as of July 8:
On Thursday, Pune city reported single-day highest spike of 1,006 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking case tally to 25,174, a health official said.
Death toll reached 786 with 16 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.
On the other hand, 581 patients were discharged from the hospitals, he said.
Meanwhile, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol who had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4 was discharged from the hospital after treatment on Thursday. The doctors have advised him to home quarantine himself till July 15.
“I was discharged from the hospital as I displayed no Covid-19 symptoms. I have been asked by doctors to stay in home quarantine till July 15. I am thankful to the medical staff. I will be back on the field after completing the quarantine period,” Mohol said in a tweet.
