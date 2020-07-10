Coronavirus in Pune: Every ward in the city has COVID-19; cases cross 25,000

All the 42 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been affected with COVID-19, with all of them reporting over 100 cases. Four wards have over 1,000 cases, reported The Indian Express.

The four worst-hit wards are Tadiwala Road-Sassoon hospital (1,459 cases), Navi Peth-Parvati (1,347), Koregaon Park-Ghorpadi (1,255) and Yerawada (1,027), the report added.

Here is the ward-wise active and discharged cases as of July 8: