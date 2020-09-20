Coronavirus in Pune: COVID Jumbo facility at CoEP gets 40 new nurses from Hyderabad

The development comes at a time when the COVID facility has been struggling with its staff. Earlier this month, as many as 80 medical staff, including 40 doctors and 40 nurses, quit the jumbo facility fearing for their life from people who were “gatecrashing the jumbo facility, abusing and threatening” them.

Reportedly, the Centre has 800 beds which include 600 beds with oxygen support and 200 ICU beds. Presently, they have been functioning with just a staff of 400. Officials told Pune Mirror that if bringing 40 nurses from Hyderabad proves successful, they are planning to bring in another 400 nurses from the states down south.

Meanwhile, as per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,658 to 1,30,081 on Saturday. With 39 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,046.

A total of 1,248 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,664. As per the update, 1,09,371 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,919 tests conducted on Saturday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,68,865.