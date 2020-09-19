Coronavirus in Pune: Commissioner K Venkatesham warns of action against restaurants allowing dine-in

Even though the Maharashtra government has not permitted dine-in services in the restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some eateries in Pune has been found illegally allowing dine-in facilities and running their establishments throughout the day till late night, violating the norms and safety measures, reported HT.

According to the report, residents of Rasta Peth and Sarasbaug have repeatedly complained about the violation but no action has been taken against the restaurants.

Pune city Police Commissioner K Venkatesham categorically stated that dine-in services in the restaurants are not allowed. If found violating, Venkatesham said that action will be against them. “The restaurant owners are not allowed to restart their operations for dine-in. Only parcel services are allowed in view of the Covid pandemic. I will check these spots and action will be taken against the violators," he said.

Meanwhile, restaurants in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad were also found illegally allowing dine-in facilities. An officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police told TOI, “If anyone is found flouting the rules, we will take action against him/ her under section 188 of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act.”

Besides, the coronavirus infection count in Pune district of Maharashtra reached 2,44,516 with the single-day spike of 4,093 cases on Friday.

The death toll in the district mounted to 5,536 as 85 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

"Of the 4,093 new cases, 1,893 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the count has climbed to 1,27,423 now," the official said.

Pimpri Chinchwad reported 843 fresh cases, where the tally has reached 68,493.

The number of positive cases reported from the rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas within the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has risen to 47,654 so far, he said.