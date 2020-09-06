Coronavirus in Pune: As availability of beds comes under scanner, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol provides details

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases being recorded in Pune and questions being raised over the availability of hospital beds and other medical facilities in the cultural city, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has on Sunday provided details regarding the availability of hospital beds in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to a graphic shared by the Mayor on Twitter, there are a total of 9,593 beds in the city as of September 4. 7,473 of those are in private hospitals, while 2,120 are in the government hospitals.

In the private hospitals, there are a total of 4,953 beds for COVID patients and 2,538 beds for non-COVID patients. In government hospitals, there are 1,470 beds for COVID patients, while 650 beds are for non-COVID patients.