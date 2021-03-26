Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 3594 COVID-19 cases; 1825 in PCMC on March 26

In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 3,594 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 2,51,223.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,161 with 24 new fatalities.

A total of 2,165 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,16,079.

As of now, there are 29,983 active COVID-19 cases.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1825 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday.

In all, Pune district reported 7,090 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 4,99,784, while the day also 37 deaths and 2,165 people getting discharged. The toll in the district now stands at 9,761.