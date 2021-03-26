Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 3594 COVID-19 cases; 1825 in PCMC on March 26

In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 3,594 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 2,51,223.
According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,161 with 24 new fatalities.
A total of 2,165 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,16,079.
As of now, there are 29,983 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1825 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday.
In all, Pune district reported 7,090 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 4,99,784, while the day also 37 deaths and 2,165 people getting discharged. The toll in the district now stands at 9,761.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.
The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86 per cent. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.
Looking at the alarming rise in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day ordered night curfew in the entire state from Sunday (March 28) onwards.
With the discharge of 17,019 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 23,00,056.
There are 2,82,451 active cases now.
As many as 1,56,685 coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, taking the total to 1,90,35,439.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 26,37,735, new cases: 36,902, death toll: 53,907, discharged: 23,00,056, active cases: 2,82,451, people tested so far: 1,90,35,439.
