Coronavirus in Pune: 2,891 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday; death toll climbs to 1,672

Pune district reported 2,891 new coronavirus cases since the previous evening, taking its case tally to 66,965, a health official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district due to the pandemic reached 1,672 with 47 patients succumbing to the infection, he said.

"Of the 2,891 new cases, 1,479 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has reported 43,083 patients so far," the offiicial said.

693 patients were also discharged from city hospitals upon recovery, he said.

1,041 new cases were reported from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad industrial belt where the COVID-19 case count now stands at 15,997.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368 while fatalities mounted by 257, including 116 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 13,389, the state Health department said.

A record number of 7,227 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 2,07,194.

Maharashtra now has 1,45,785 active cases.

A total of 18,36,920 people have been tested so far for COVID-19, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 56.55 per cent while the fatality rate is 3.65 per cent, it said.

With addition of 1,080 new cases, Mumbai's tally now stands sat 1,08,060 while the death toll went up by 52 in the day to 6,036, the department said.

The MMR saw a single-day spike of 3,523 new cases, taking the patient count to 2,20,840 while fatalities reached 8,895, it said.

Pune city saw a staggering rise of 1,913 new cases while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad registered 866 cases in the day. 45 patients died in Pune city.

Elsewhere, Aurangabad and Nagpur registered a rise of 238 and 126 new patients in the day, respectively.

Nashik city reported a rise of 306 cases and Ahmednagar 115, the release said.

Currently, 8,94,509 people are home quarantined while 44,603 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,66,368, deaths 13,389, recoveries 2,07,194, active cases 1,45,785 and people tested so far 18,36,920.