Coronavirus in Panvel: Kharghar node has the highest COVID-19 recovery and least mortality rate

Kharghar node under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) which saw a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the beginning, has not only the highest recovery rate but also the least number of deaths reported. Now, the node has only 90 active cases of a total of around 5,700 positive cases reported.

The civic body says awareness among residents and early tracing helped to control COVID.

While many other civic bodies are struggling to control the spread of COVID-19, the PMC witnessed fast recovery and even the Panvel node had seen zero active cases for three days. However, the Kharghar node has reported the least deaths despite the highest number of positive cases.

According to PMC official, a total 5,703 positive cases were reported in the Kharghar node of which 5,347 have recovered with 96.95 percent, maximum under the PMC area. However, 84 people died of COVID infection with 1.49%, least under the corporation.

“The node has maximum working-class residents and many of them travel to Mumbai. We saw a spurt in positive cases in the beginning and that is why the node has the highest number of positive cases,” said a senior civic official. He added that residents supported the testing and they reported when they had symptoms. “The early tracing and testing controlled mortality in the node,” said the official.

The overall recovery under the PMC is 95.81 percent with only 455 active cases left. However, civic administration is going hard on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. “There should not be laxity as there are still COVID cases. The civic body has already appealed to citizens to wear masks when they step out of their homes. We will impose fines if people do not follow the COVID norms,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, municipal commissioner. He added that winter is ahead and people need to take extra care.