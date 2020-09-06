Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 335 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 28,214 as of September 6

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on September 6, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 28,214 as 335 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, seven more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 630. On Sunday, 348 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,646.

Notably, 23,938 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 85%. Reports of 234 patients are pending as of now.