Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC

With an increased number of coronavirus cases in the past two days, India's COVID-19 count reached 70,756 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 48,302, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,293 on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, with 23,401 confirmed cases is the worst-affected due to the infection so far.

With that said, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation released the full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe,

Here is the full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe:

#1 Belapur

Sector 27 Nerul

SEC 38 NERUL

B/204 DREAMZ HORIZON PLOT NO 12 SEC 23 SEAWOOD

NERUL

A WING 102 IMRLED PLAZA PLOT NO B/ 94 SEC 23

SEAWOOD NERUL

Sec 20 Belapur Gaon Anganwadi

PLOT NO 386PALM BEACH HEIGHTS RNO /701 SEWOODS

NAVI MUMBAI SEC 36

Karavegaon, Rupesh Tandel, Chawl

Apollo Hospital, CBD

Karave Gaon

Sec-27, Seawoods

Income Tax Colony, CBD

Kukreja Plaza, Sec-11, CBD

#2 Nerul

SEC 28 SAISANGH SOC A 702, Nerul

NL4/61/R12 SAHYADRI CHS SEC-11 NERUL E

Room No-201,Shivshakti Apartment,Sec-18,Nerul(W)

NL-6,Building No-12,Room No-8,Green Field CHS,Sec-8,Nerul

SEC 28 SHREE GANESH SOC NERUL

NL-2B ROOM NO. C/3,SEC-15,NERUL

Sec-20, Nerul

Sec-9, Nerul

Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

Sec-16, Nerul

Terna Hospital, Nerul

Sec-1, Nerul

Sec-23, Juinagar

Sec-24, Juinagar, Swami Soc

Sec-23, Juinagar, Narmada Soc

Sec-13, Nerul, SBI Colony

Shirwane Gaon

Nl-2, Sec-3, Nerul

Sec-23, Juipada Gaon, Juinagar

Sec-28, Nerul

Sec-15, Nerul

Sec-11, Nerul

Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

Sarsole Sec-6

Bhimashankar soc, Sec-19, Nerul

#3 Turbhe

Sec-18, Sanpada

Pawne Gaon

Sanpada, Sec-9

Sec-21, Turbhe

Sec-24, Turbhe, Yogi Hotel

Indiranagar

Sanpada, Sec-5

APMC Masala Market, Turbhe

Sec-4, Sanpada

Sec-22, Turbhe

Hanuman Nagar, Turbhe

sec-16, Sanpada

Sec-4A , Sanpada

Sec-16A Sanpada

Police Line, Sanpada Police station

Sec-5, Sanpada

#4 Vashi

Secs-9, Vashi

Sec-4, Vashi Jimmi Tower

SECTOR-9, 10,15 VASHI

Vashigaon

Sec-16, Vashi

Sec-11, Juhugaon

Sec-29, Vashi

Sec-4, Ashtavinayak Soc, Vashi

Sec-1, Vashi

Sec-26, Vashi

JN-3, Sec-9, Vashi

Sec-12, Vashi

Sec-14, Vashi

Sec-10, Vashi

Sec-31A,Assam Bhavan, Vashi

Sec-15, Vashi

#5 Koparkhairne

SEC 19 KOPARKHAIRANE K.K. GAON

IDEAL CHS ROW HOUSE NO. 1 PLOT NO 24 SEC 2 K.K

Se-8, Room no 863, Koperkhairne.

Sec-20, Koperkhairne

Bonkodegaon, Koperkhairne

Sec-12, Ramnagar Koperkhairne

Khairne Gaon

Sec-23, Koperkhairne

Sec-18, Koperkhairne

Sec-7, Koperkhairne

Sec-11, Koperkhairne

Mahapegaon & MIDC

Sec-2, Koperkhairne

Sec-12, B, Koperkhairne

Sec-19, Koparkhairne

Vithai Chawl., Sec-20 ,Koparkhairne

Sec-14, Khairne

Sec-6, Koperkhairne

Balaji Garden, Koperkhairne

Sec-5, koperkhairne

Sec-4, Koperkhairne

Sec-1, Koperkhairne

Sec-9, Koperkhairne

Bonkode Gaon, Koperkhairne

Sec- 15, Koparkhairne

Ramchandra Niwas Sec-12A, Koperkhairne

#6 Ghansoli

Sec-4 / 7 /9, Ghansoli

Sec-16, Ghansoli

Ghansoli Arjunwadi

Ghansoli Chinchali

Talawali, Near, NMMC School

Sec-16, Ghansoli

Samarth Nagar, Talavali Gaon

Bhagwati Eleganza, Sector 11, Ghansoli

#7 Airoli

Sec-19, Airoli

Near Chandu Patil House Divagaon

Samata Co.op Soc.Rno 404 plot No.28 Sec.8 Airoli

Sec-4, Airoli

Digha Gaon

Rabada gaon

Sec-20, Airoli

Adarsh Chawl, Samta Nagar, Airoli

Sec-20, Airoli

Rabale, Shree sai Buld

Sec-8A Airoli

Sec-2, Airoli

Airoli Naka Behind Public Toilet

Raj residency, Gothiwali gaon

#8 Digha

Digha, Namdev wadi

Bindumadhav Nagar, Digha

Green World Thane Belapur Road Digha

Bhuvad Chwol R.m 2048 Ramnagar Ilthanpada