Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 9,917 as of July 14

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 14, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 9,917 as 239 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, five more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 310. 268 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,535.

Notably, 6,072 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 61 percent. Reports of 696 patients are pending as of now.