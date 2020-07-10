Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 tally of NMMC reaches 8,879 as of July 10

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 10, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 8,879 as 361 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 284. 202 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,310.

Notably, 5,285 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 60 percent. Reports of 453 patients are pending as of now.