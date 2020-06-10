Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 deaths cross 100-mark, 25% deaths in June

The number of deaths under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) due to coronavirus has crossed 100 with 5 deaths reported on Wednesday. The rate of deaths, as well as positive cases, have increased in the last 10 days as around 25 per cent of deaths are reported alone in June so far.

As per the civic health department, the number of deaths reached 101 on June 10. However, 26 deaths were reported between June 1 and June 10 which is around 25 per cent of total deaths reported in the city so far.

If we go by the data available with the civic body, in the last month from May 10 to June 10, a total of 87 deaths and around 2,550 positive cases were reported in the satellite city. Till June 10, 3219 positives cases were reported of which 1915 are cured and 101 died.

On Wednesday, the city witnessed 156 positive cases which are maximum in a day in the city so far. A senior civic health official said that the rise in the positive cases is due to mass screening being conducted in many parts of the city especially in containment zones. “We have deputed 10 medical teams of expert doctors from NMMC hospitals, Dr D Y Patil Hospital and Terna Hospital. They are already carrying out thermal screening of the citizens and also are interacting with them to know about their condition and health-related issues,” said the health department official.

He added that if a person shows signs of fever, his body's oxygen level is immediately checked with a pulse oximeter. “Their swab is also being sent for testing immediately if corona-like symptoms are found,” added the official.

Maximum positive cases are being reported from Koparkhairane, Turbhe and Aoirli wards. “Turbhe is near the APMC market and similarly, a big chunk of mathadi workers of APMC resides in Koparkhairane, and due to close contact positive cases are reported,” said the official.