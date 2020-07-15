Coronavirus in Mumbai: Western Railway makes QR code passes compulsory for essential services workers

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Western Railway has decided to make compulsory for government employees to carry QR code passes from July 20.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the essential services workers will have to get the passes from their respective offices and show them while entering railway stations. Meanwhile, the Central Railway is yet to take a decision.

As per the report, state government and the BMC, in association with the Mumbai police, have been working on preparing QR code passes to be given out to essential services workers. Officials told the leading daily that these QR code passes will be in sync with the ID cards of employees for easier identification.