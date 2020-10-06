Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on Oct 6

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 1,81,485 with 1,966 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 83 per cent and presently the city has 23,976 active cases.

The civic body has done 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

According to the BMC, the city has an average growth rate of 1.04 per cent, while the average doubling rate for COVID-19 cases is 67 days.

A BMC official said the number of sealed buildings in the city has jumped to 10,106 from 9,215 on Monday, while 663 containment zones are in existence in slums and 'chawls' (old style tenements).

The civic body seals a building or declares containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

Here's a look at Mumbai's COVID-19 status as of October 5.