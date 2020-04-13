Coronavirus in Mumbai: Volunteers step into feed ‘bezubaan’ strays & birds

Mumbai: A groupof seven young volunteers aged 21-26 years who work tirelessly for a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Association of Social Beyond Boundaries, have come up with an initiative, 'Bezubaan–They Deserve Better', under which they feed stray cats and dogs twice day. The volunteers are based in Andheri, Vile Parle, Bandra, Byculla and in Nagpur, where the activity is underway.
Commenting on the initiative, NGO's founder Sagar Jain explained, "Amidst lockdown the stray animals who were largely depended on leftover food coming from hotels or houses were affected with everything shut. Considering the circumstances, we are offering food to the strays on a daily basis."
Meanwhile, veterinary doctors are advising to follow all precautionary measures while feeding animals. Doctor Dinesh Lokhande, Professor of the Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) in Parel, a non-profit veterinary hospital recognised by the state, said, "While feeding animals humans should wear mandatory mask and gloves.
Also, after feeding is done, they should wash their hands properly." Interestingly, before lockdown was imposed, 400 animals were hospitalised in BSPCA whose treatment has been completed and they require rest, for which they have been sent back to their owners.
At present, 200 animals are in the hospital. Dr. Lokhande stated, “Though hospital is operational and doctors are working, other medical staff that includes ward-boy who live far-off places are finding it tough to come daily.
Therefore, to assist those cases which should be on priority the load has been reduced, so that with minimum available strength of medical staff, animals can be provided the required treatment." Besides animal lovers who feeding stray dogs and cats, other wildlife NGOs are keeping vigilance and rescuing animals and birds even during this critical situation.
Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), a group of about 70 volunteers and 20 rescue members are taking care of abandoned wild animals or those rescued from different residential areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi. Aaditya Patil, President of WWA commented, "We are feeding wild animals and taking utmost care.
Due to lockdown we are facing some difficulty in finding food as shops are closed, but we are managing. Moreover,throughour24x7 helpline numbers we are rescuing animals and birds whenever we are receiving calls."
