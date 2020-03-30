Coronavirus in Mumbai: Virus positive case, Dombivli lady’s son also tests positive

Dombivli: Two men including a male ward boy of a hospital tested positive for coronavirus infection in Dombivli area.

A 35-year-old son of a 60-year-old woman who had attended the same wedding ceremony in Dombivli has also tested positive for coronavirus infection. It is notable that a 25 year old Turkey return man didn't follow quarantine and visited a cousin's wedding in Dombivli.

It is here that he met the old woman in question. It is estimated that around 1000 people attended this wedding. People in Kalyan-Dombivli area are in a state of shock at the steady spurt of positive patients cases.

On Monday the total number of patient cases for coronavirus infection touched 10. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials told FPJ that nearly 275 people have been quarantined following the development. KDMC has appealed to the public to immediately notify them of any person exhibiting the Corona symptoms.

Following the lady and her son turning positive for the virus now the administration is testing her other family members to rule out any instance of virus in her family. Three people from her family were send to the Kasturbha hospital in Mumbai to rule out any infection of the dreaded coronavirus.

The wedding function in contention was held on March 19 despite the state government's notification that banned a gathering of more than 50 people for a wedding. Meanwhile, the Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli have filed a FIR against four people who are the wedding organisers that was organised eleven days back.