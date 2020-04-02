Coronavirus in Mumbai: Treat each migrant with dignity, respect and listen to their concerns; Centre

Mumbai: The Centre has issued a comprehensive advisory on psychological issues among migrants during Covid 19 lockodown as they are prone to social, psychological and emotional trauma.

The Centre has asked states and UTs to identify the suspects of infection and adherence to protocols for management of such cases and putting up mechanism to enable them reach to the family through telephone, video calls and ensure their physical safety.

This is necessary as the immediate concerns faced by migrant workers relate to food, shelter, health care, fear of getting infected or spreading the infection, loss of wages, concerns about the family anxiety and fear. Sometimes, they also face harassment and negative reactions of the local community.