Coronavirus in Mumbai: Three new cases reported from Kalyan-Dombivali

Thane: With three new cases of coronavirus being reported in Kalyan-Dombivali on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the region so far has reached 38.

Health department officials of the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation said, of the total 38 patients, two had died, 29 patients are under treatment while seven were discharged from hospital after treatment.

Six patients are from Kalyan east, seven from Kalyan west, 18 are from Dombivali east, 6 from Dombivli west and one case is from Titwala, according to KDMC officials.

One of the three patients was a 38-year-old man who had attended the March 19 wedding in Dombivli. The other is a 44-year old woman from Titwala, who works as an attendant at a government-run hospital. The third case is one of local transmission -- a 40- year-old woman from Kalyan became infected through contact with a coronavirus patient in the area.