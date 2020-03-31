Coronavirus in Mumbai: Three arrested for carrying beer to stock amid lockdown

Mumbai: At the time when the authorities are continuously appealing citizens to stay indoors to avoid infection, the Navi Mumbai Police intercepted a vehicle and arrested three persons for carrying beer bottles.

According to the police, the trio – Shagir Khan (29), Shiva Gudpas (22) and Ubed Shaikh (24) were nabbed after their four wheeler was intercepted at Palaspe check post. The accused are residents of Govandi and Kurla and were carrying over 35 Kingfisher beer bottles in their vehicle.

The police said, the trio was heading towards Mumbai with the beer bottles, which are worth Rs 5,775. "The trio said they wanted to stock alcohol as the wine shops are shut till April 14. So, they got these bottles and paid extra for the same," said an officer, who did not wished to be named.

"Surprising in a bid to hide their beer stock they had purchased fruits in huge quantity and some food grain as well. Following inspection, we came across the boxes which had these beer bottles," the officer added.

Soon after the interception the police arrested the trio and even seized their vehicle. "We have taken them in custody. Even their four wheeler worth Rs 3 lakh has been seized along with the beer bottles," the officer added.

The police have arrested the three men under provisions of the Maharashtra Ban on Liquor (Darubandi Adhiniyam) Act and also Section 188 (disobeying orders of a public authority) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).