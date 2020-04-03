Coronavirus in Mumbai: Third case in Dharavi

The man was on duty in Dharavi until Monday, when he developed symptoms. He was immediately relieved of duty and his test reports revealed on Thursday that he had contracted coronavirus. He has now been admitted at Seven Hills hospital.

"He developed symptoms around three to four days ago, following which he was quarantined at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri on Monday, where he tested positive on Thursday. After tracing his residential address, we have informed the G (South) ward to trace his contacts there.

Meanwhile, in the case of the GP, the process of contact tracing in Dharavi and nearby areas is on. We have taken the doctor to S L Raheja hospital in Mahim," said Kiran Dighavkar Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (North) ward.

"We do not know if the sweeper contracted the virus in Worli or Dharavi. Since the first Dharavi patient tested positive a week after he developed symptoms, it is highly possible that the sweeper and doctor both contracted it in Dharavi. However, the doctor has informed us that he might have contracted the virus while treating a few patients.

" Dighavkar told The Free Press Journal. When contacted, Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (North) ward, told The Free Press Journal, "We have traced the house of the man at Jijamata Nagar Chawl.

His family has been kept in home quarantine, while the area has been sealed and declared a containment zone. We are now tracing his close contacts and the process of spraying disinfection will follow. "After Worli-Koliwada and Janata Nagar, this will be the third slum locality to be sealed in Worli.

Meanwhile, after a 56-year-old man from Dharavi died on Wednesday at the civic-run Sion Hospital, around 300 tenements and around 91 shops in the SRA building he lived in were cordoned off and sealed by the police. The deceased owned a garment shop at AKG Nagar in Dharavi. The process of sealing the premises, however, angered the residents, who started arguing with the police.

The police faced stone-pelting as they tried to disperse a crowd that had gathered in the area after learning about the man’s death, a BMC official said. "A group of people started arguing with policemen and some of them started throwing stones. Nobody was injured in the incident. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons," said a BMC official.