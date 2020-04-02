Coronavirus in Mumbai: State to conduct rapid virus tests in 5 min

Mumbai: midst the rise in coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra, the centre has approved the state government’s plea to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to expedite the detection of such cases.
Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government will use blood samples instead of swabs in rapid tests through which it can be ascertained 'in five minutes' whether the person has developed anti-bodies for the disease or not, he said.
"We will start it from tomorrow. Mass screening of suspects can be done at the earliest. The test will show whether a person is infected. Thereafter, a confirmatory test can be done,’’ said Tope. He told FPJ, "Such rapid tests are done in the US, South Korea, China, and Italy, which are largely affected with COVID-19.’’
"The prime minister has informed us that the state can now carry out rapid tests for the early detection of coronavirus cases. We will be using blood samples for the early detection of COVID-19 infection," Tope said.
US-based medical practitioner Dr Rahul Wadke, who is currently in Navi Mumbai, explained that, for regular tests, 24 to 48 hours are required to get the results.
"However, in the rapid test, the time can be reduced substantially. It can give the result in five minutes to an hour using the rapid kits manufactured by leading pharma companies Abbot and Roche. Their kits have been approved by the US FDA,’’ he noted.
Tope, who accompanied Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the meeting addressed by PM Narendra Modi through video conferencing, informed that around 3.25 lakh migrant labourers are in state-run shelters across Maharashtra.
"There are some 3.25 lakh migrant labourers in various state-run facilities. Modi has asked us to not only take care of their food, but to also provide them with television so that they can have some entertainment and do not leave the shelter homes," the health minister said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)