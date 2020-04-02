Coronavirus in Mumbai: State to conduct rapid virus tests in 5 min

"The prime minister has informed us that the state can now carry out rapid tests for the early detection of coronavirus cases. We will be using blood samples for the early detection of COVID-19 infection," Tope said.

US-based medical practitioner Dr Rahul Wadke, who is currently in Navi Mumbai, explained that, for regular tests, 24 to 48 hours are required to get the results.

"However, in the rapid test, the time can be reduced substantially. It can give the result in five minutes to an hour using the rapid kits manufactured by leading pharma companies Abbot and Roche. Their kits have been approved by the US FDA,’’ he noted.

Tope, who accompanied Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the meeting addressed by PM Narendra Modi through video conferencing, informed that around 3.25 lakh migrant labourers are in state-run shelters across Maharashtra.

"There are some 3.25 lakh migrant labourers in various state-run facilities. Modi has asked us to not only take care of their food, but to also provide them with television so that they can have some entertainment and do not leave the shelter homes," the health minister said.