Coronavirus in Mumbai: SRA hands over 2,000 flats for quarantine

MUMBAI: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has so far allotted about 2,080 apartments in 11 empty buildings across Mumbai to quarantine the non-critical COVID patients, said Deepak Kapoor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "These flats will be used for quarantine purpose of non-critical COVID patients," he said.

Kapoor also tweeted pictures of buildings located in Mulund West, Tardeo, Andheri East, Chembur which have been handed over to the BMC for the treatment of COVID patients on Monday. "In this critical time, the SRA too has lent a helping hand to the BMC," he added.