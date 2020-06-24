Coronavirus in Mumbai: SoBo residents raise money to help family of their favourite 'Bisleri pani puri wala' who died of COVID-19

The residents of Nepean Sea Road, in a bid to help the family of a popular pani puri seller in the area who died of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, last month, have started a fundraiser in his name. The aim is to collect Rs 5 lakh.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, 79 people have collectively contributed Rs 1.45 lakh for Bhagvati Yadav's family. Yadav, who is known for his 'Bisleri Paani Puri' was a popular outlet in the city.
This list of 79 includes the people currently living on the Nepean Sea Road, and some people who shifted abroad and other parts of the country from the area.
The initiative was started on crowdsourcing platform Ketto by Girish Agarwal, who enjoyed eating the snacks at Yadav’s outlet since he was a boy.
Yadav was suffering from diabetes and was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai. He reportedly contracted the COVID-19 infection there and died due to complications
Meanwhile, As many as 3,214 new COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, on Tuesday.
According to the Public Health Department, the total positive cases in the state climbed to 1,39,010, including 69,631 recoveries and 6,531 deaths.
As many as 1,925 patients have been discharged in Maharashtra.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)