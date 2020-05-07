Coronavirus in Mumbai: Shopkeepers of non-essentials bat for reopening of business

Mumbai: Retail and standalone shopkeepers in Mumbai have urged the Maharashtra government and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to allow them to reopen in the city during the lockdown 3.0.

These shopkeepers, under the aegis of Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, have strongly argued that the BMC should reconsider its decision on closure of non-essential shops citing rise in COVID19 cases in Mumbai. There are more than 15 lakh retail shops in Maharashtra of which a large number of them are in Mumbai.

“We have requested the Maharashtra government and BMC to allow in Mumbai sale of non-essential products including household, kitchenware, shaving accessories, toys, games, new-born babies’ products and other materials in standalone stores in all neighbourhood.

The functioning of these shops will be done by adhering to COVID-19 norms including social distancing and avoid congregation of more than five people at a time,’’ said Viren Shah, President of the Federation. He further noted that the shopkeepers never asked for any relaxation but strictly observed lockdown orders.