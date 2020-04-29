Coronavirus in Mumbai: SevenHills patient gets plasma therapy

Mumbai: Days after a 53-year-old patient was given the first round of convalescent plasma therapy at Lilavati Hospital, another patient at SevenHills Hospital was supposed to receive it on Monday was halted due mismatch of blood group.

“Units of plasma were reserved for two patients in Seven Hills Hospital. However, they were not given the plasma due to a mismatch in the blood group,” said doctors.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is following in the footsteps of Kerala, which was the first state to explore this avenue of treatment, followed by New Delhi. Convalescent plasma therapy involves patients receiving a plasma transfusion from those having recovered from the infection.

Dr Mohan Joshi, in-charge of SevenHills Hospital, said a patient had been administered plasma on Sunday and their health was being monitored and if necessary, a second round of therapy could be provided.