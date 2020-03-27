Coronavirus in Mumbai: PWD readies 22,000 rooms MAHA RADAR virus patients

Mumbai: The state government’s public works department (PWD) is ready with more than 22,000 rooms that can accommodate more than 55,000 patients. This initiative was taken by PWD minister Ashok Chavan keeping the spread of coronavirus in mind.

“We have made the provision in case additional rooms are needed. We have readied all the rooms in government guest houses, hostels, and newly constructed buildings that are not yet officially inaugurated.

Overall, 22,118 rooms are available, which can accommodate 55,707 beds,” said Chavan. These rooms can be used as isolation wards or temporary hospital, he added. “Few of these rooms are now being used by the local administration to fight against corona.

All the PWD staff have been alerted and they are available for the services needed in this fight,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP legislator Prasad Lad has suggested to use Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Parel for quarantine facility.

“If the state government or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation cannot manage this, we are ready to do it through the Corporate Social Responsibility fund. The state should allow us to do this,” he said this in a letter sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crores. "This hospital can accommodate 300 patients. But currently, it is empty. We can continue the outpatient department and house 200 corona patients for quarantine. It is the need of the hour,” Lad said in his letter.