Coronavirus in Mumbai: Post-lockdown, 1.5 m distancing to be maintained at both the city's airport terminals

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has formulated a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) once the lockdown will be lifted and daily operations are resumed. According to sources, the CSMIA will practise social distancing, stringent thermal screening, having temporary quarantine centres and also continue to sanitise and disinfect the airport, to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers.

An airport official said, the authorities will deploy additional queue managers at check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, to ensure observance of social distancing norms. Besides this, the airport is also considering the installation of auto-dispensing sanitisers at terminals.

Most importantly, the CSMIA plans to maintain social distancing of 1.5m through distinct markings at both the terminals, for passengers. The special markings will be made at the entry gate, check-in counters, self-check-in kiosks, security checkpoints, food courts, lounge area and the boarding area among others. Moreover, the seating arrangements at the food court as well as at the terminal building will be reshuffled so as to facilitate social distancing.

A senior official of the GVK-MIAL managed CSMIA said, "In the initial phase of resuming operations, the airport will be functioning with 50 per cent staff as per the directives from the government, who will be provided with new and effective cleaning procedures to efficiently sanitise the premises." The city's international airport has also created quarantine centres at both terminals of the airport, in case any passenger shows symptoms of coronavirus during the screening, which will be conducted before entering the terminal building, added the official.

In a bid to ensure that there is minimal contact for both passengers and airport personnel, the CSMIA has requested passengers to check in online, from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Travelling post-lockdown? Remember to...

▪︎Follow the markings at the airport and maintain a 1.5-metre distance, throughout your travel

▪︎Check in online, to avoid contact with airport personnel as far as possible

▪︎Carry minimum luggage while travelling

▪︎Use contactless payment as far as possible, within the airport premises