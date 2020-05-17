Coronavirus in Mumbai: Popular food joint Yauatcha says a staff tested COVID-19 positive; stops online delivery

COVID-19 cases in India has been increasing and it looks like the lockdown will not be lifted anytime soon at least in the red zone areas. And while the lockdown is in place, we all might feel the urge to order food online. But.. dont!

Well, a team member of the Yauatcha Mumbai has tested positive to the virus. Apparently, they were still delivering food amid the lockdown untill May 16 when a peer tested positive. Now, the city's popular restaurant has stopped delivering food and is taking necessary steps to sanitise and disinfect the restaurant premises. Moreover, the restaurant authorities are reaching out to their customers and informing them so that they can take medical advice incase they see any symptoms.

Yauatcha Mumbai took to Instagram and said that "Inspite of taking all precautionary measures and ensuring the utmost level of hygiene, we are saddened to announce that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19 on 16th May, 2020."