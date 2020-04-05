Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police seize 34 vehicles and penalise more than 4,000 people in MBMC for flouting lockdown norms

The Thane (rural) police has cracked the whip to ensure imposition of lockdown, however, the action seems to have failed to drill sense in the minds of some “Covidiots”(those flouting restrictions during the current epidemic crisis) who keep coming out of their homes, to roam around on the roads without any valid reason.
Since the imposition of the lockdown, the Thane (rural) police had booked 3085 motorists under the Motor Vehicle Act and recovered Rs 11.46 lakh till Thursday. However, the figure swelled to 3954 after 869 new cases were registered and Rs 3.16 lakh was recovered as penalty on a single day on March 3 (Friday), exposing the brazen defiance.
Similarly, on Friday alone, the police seized eight vehicles and booked 48 people under the relevant sections of the IPC for defying lockdown orders after determining that they had stepped out without a genuine reason.
Till Friday, the seizures and number of FIR’s stood at 26 and 317 people, taking up the total figure to 34 seized vehicles and FIR against 365 respectively.
“It is the duty of all to behave responsibly to prevent the spread of the disease. Please stay home and cooperate with the police and district administration,” appealed a senior police officer.There have been instances where people were found to be misusing relaxation rules meant for those engaged in dispensing essential and deployed on emergency duties.
