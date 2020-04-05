Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police seize 34 vehicles and penalise more than 4,000 people in MBMC for flouting lockdown norms

The Thane (rural) police has cracked the whip to ensure imposition of lockdown, however, the action seems to have failed to drill sense in the minds of some “Covidiots”(those flouting restrictions during the current epidemic crisis) who keep coming out of their homes, to roam around on the roads without any valid reason.

Since the imposition of the lockdown, the Thane (rural) police had booked 3085 motorists under the Motor Vehicle Act and recovered Rs 11.46 lakh till Thursday. However, the figure swelled to 3954 after 869 new cases were registered and Rs 3.16 lakh was recovered as penalty on a single day on March 3 (Friday), exposing the brazen defiance.