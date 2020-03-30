Coronavirus in Mumbai: People disown pets over virus transmission rumours

Reluctant to believe that animals cannot be infected with corona or transmit it, people have begun abandoning their pets on the streets. Despite the information issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that the virus transmits human to human. Animal experts and lovers have also come out in support of the cause.

"Since spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, we have been receiving several calls from pet owners. These owners wanted to disown their pets. We are trying to convince them that the virus does not spread through or because of animals," said Dr Ajit Ranade, dean, Veterinary Medical college. Reports of people killing animals in Vasai and Kalyan fearing the spread of the virus have also surfaced.

"Many people have the misconception that animals are the medium for spread of the disease, which is not true. These rumours are being spread on WhatsApp and are affecting the lives of these poor animals. Awareness needs to be created about this," said Sunish Kanju, an animal lover."There is no danger to humans from animals and they should not be scared," said Dr Pradeep Awate, state survey officer.

Animal experts and lovers have also come out in support of the cause. "Since spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, we have been receiving several calls from pet owners. These owners wanted to disown their pets. We are trying to convince them that the virus does not spread through or because of animals," said Dr Ajit Ranade, dean, Veterinary Medical college.