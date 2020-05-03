Coronavirus in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune: Will wine shops be open in red zones? State govt issues new directive

Amid talks of what will remain open and what will not, Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in Red Zone except in the containment zones.

However, the government has said that it will allow only five non-essential shops to remain open in each lane. Government sources said that there will be no restriction on the shops that come under the essential category.

Well, while the government has allowed the standalone shops to remain open, it is important that the shop owners as well as customers follow the guidelines laid down by the government.

Earlier, on Saturday, Maharashtra Government has issued a list of guidelines to be followed by the citizens of the state based on the Red, Orange and Green Zones. These guildelines are for a period of two weeks i.e, upto May 17 with effect from May 4.

According to the guidelines, wine shops will open in the state of Maharashtra. However, the wine shops will remain closed in the area within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

"Shops selling iquor will ensure minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from ench other and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop. The Excise Department shall moniter this strictly," read the guidelines.

More detail awaited.