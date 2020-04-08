Coronavirus in Mumbai: Morning blues for walkers

Mumbai: While most of the citizens are scrupulously following the lockdown rules there are many who are still turning a deaf ear to the appeals of the authorities to implement "social distancing" in letter and spirit.
At least 12 such violators were booked by the Panvel police as they defied the lockdown rules and stepped out of their house for a "morning walk."
"We detained 12 persons in Panvel for venturing out of their homes and breaching the rules of the complete lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus," a senior police officer said.
"We have booked these persons under charges of defying orders of public authorities (section 188 of the IPC). They were detained and sent back home with a notice to appear before the court," the senior officer added.