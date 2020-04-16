Coronavirus in Mumbai: MBMC foot soldiers keep water taps running

Bhayandar: At a time when the entire nation is battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of ‘unsung coronavirus warriors, besides doctors, health care workers, paramedical staff, conservancy workers, police and fire brigade personnel, are quietly toiling away from the public glare, to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Amongst them are the 206- odd personnel attached to the water supply department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who are working round-the clock to ensure that taps do not run out of water.

Apart from social distancing measures, health authorities have repeatedly emphasised on maintaining good hygiene as regular handwashing with soap and water is the first line of defence in the battle against coronavirus.

The MBMC personnel including- plumbers, valve men and engineers are tirelessly shouldering the vital role of ensuring uninterrupted supply of piped and tanker water to the households in the twin-city.

Carrying passes mentioning them as part of teams discharging essential services, the personnel can be spotted in various localities operating valves by wearing safety gears including- masks and gloves. “We have arranged food and accommodation facilities for around 40 employees who stay far away from the city.

Also, any repair or maintenance work is taken up on a war footing, so that supply is not interrupted. WhatsApp groups have been formed for effective coordination.” said Executive Engineer- Suresh Vakode.

Although the consumption has gone up by around six MLD (millions of litres) in the lockdown period, the frequency of water supply hovers once in 32-35 hours. As against the requirement of over 215 mld, the twin-city has a total supply of 196 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC and STEM water supply authority.