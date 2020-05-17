Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mahim Nature Park set to be turned into 1200-bed facility

Mumbai: As Mahalakshmi racecourse in South Mumbai and NESCO in Goregaon are already being prepared to be converted into quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now in the process of converting Mahim Nature Park in Dharavi into quarantine facility. The establishment will have 1200 beds in total.

The facility will be a part of BMC’s plan to set up 35,000 beds in quarantine centres across the city in next 15 days.

BMC is racing against time to increase the capacity of beds across the city to accommodate positive as well as suspected covid-19 patients apart from this critical due to coronavirus infection.

In all the quarantine facility will be the biggest Covid Care Centre 1 (CCC1) (for high-risk contacts and those awaiting test results) in Dharavi which is worst affected areas in the city and is reporting over 30 to 50 positive cases every day.