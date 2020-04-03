Coronavirus in Mumbai: MahaRERA extends project completion deadline by three months

Mumbai: In a major relief to the cash strapped realty players, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on Thursday in its order announced a threemonth extension for projects whose completion date falls on or after March 15.

The extension of the deadline for MahaRERA projects is in sync with RBI’s announcement of granting a threemonth moratorium for the payment of home loan EMIs and other working capital loans. Besides, MahaRERA has also extended the time limit of all statutory compliances, which were due in March, April and May to June 30.

“In order to aid the government’s efforts in controlling the damage of COVID-19 and ensure that completion of MahaRERA registered projects does not get adversely affected, it has been considered to issue this order,” said MahaRERA secretary Dr Vasant Prabhu.

He further added that due to the lockdown, the supply chain for obtaining construction materials has been disrupted and the labour work force may have migrated back to their home states. “Because of these circumstances, real estate projects across Maharashtra will take some time to restart work,” said Dr Prabhu.