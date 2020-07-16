Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maharashtra's first woman Chief Election Commissioner Neela Satyanarayan dies of COVID-19

Former Chief Election Commissioner of Maharashtra Neela Satyanarayan has died due to complications that arose due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. She was 72 years old.

She had contracted the virus a few days ago and was admitted to Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital located in Andheri East. The hospital announced that Satyanarayan had died at 8 am on Thursday.

Satyanarayan, an IAS officer from the 1972 batch, was the first woman CEC in the state. Her colleagues remember her as a strict, but fair official.

Besides her official duties, Satyanarayan was also an author. After retirement, she wrote a Marathi novel Rounn, which was adapted into a Marathi movie Judgment that revolves around a murder committed by an IAS officer with his child as the key witness in the case.

Satyanarayan has written 23 books in genres such as poetry and prose, novels and even film lyrics, the prolific writer, who has held senior posts at secretary level, principal secretary and additional chief secretary.