Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lawyer evicted from friend’s house amid lockdown; stranded

Mumbai: A 30-year-old lawyer, Chandni Shah, was driven out of a Versova-based housing society on Thursday, where she had been residing at a friend's place since the abrupt, nationwide lockdown announced on March 24.

Shah, who had been in and out of her friend's flat ever since her her leave-andlicence agreement expired, took to Twitter to share her ordeal, where Mumbai Police asked her to approach the local police station. She had come to the city of dreams from Gujarat five years ago and had been renting apartments.

However, currently she was in between homes and since last week, had been living in her friend's apartment in Versova, Andheri (W). However, her friend, on whose name the leave-andlicence agreement was drawn, was physically weak and living with his uncle.

On Wednesday night, when Shah stepped out of the house to buy essentials, she was stopped by the building's security guard, who told her outsiders could not enter.