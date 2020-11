Coronavirus in Mumbai: Latest list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC

Mumbai reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city reported 940 new cases during the day, taking the tally to 2,82,814, while the death toll rose to 10,791 with 18 fresh fatalities, the BMC said.

According to the civic body, the number of recovered patients in the city is now 2,55,860, about 91 percent of the caseload, with 515 patients discharged from hospitals. The number of active patients increased to 13,157, despite the removal of 2,200 duplicated and outside cases from data.