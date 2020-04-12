Coronavirus in Mumbai: Juhu police constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 28-year-old police constable from Juhu police station has been found positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the Juhu police, the constable who was in the Anti Terrorism Cell (ATC) of the police station was on leave from past 8 days after complaints of cough and headache. He was subsequently tested for novel coronavirus. His reports came on Saturday.

"As of now no one from the police station have complained about any symptoms due to which we have not tested or quarantined anyone from the police station, however all the staff have been asked to stay alert and if necessary we will take required steps," said an officer from Juhu police station.

According to the police, the constable resides at a Marol Police Camp in Andheri. After he was tested positive for the COVID19, now the civic authorities will start tracing his close contacts including his relatives and neighbours including building residents will be checked for the symptoms as well," said a civic officer. As of now his building has not been sealed, confirmed the police.

A woman police constable who also resides in Marol Training Camp has reportedly shown symptoms of coronavirus, however her test results are awaited.

In the past 15 days at least two police constables and a police sub inspector from Kurar police station have been tested positive for COVID-19.